THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — One North Carolina parent had a terrifyingly close call during a crash Friday morning.
Thomasville police shared photos of the car crash near Winston Street.
“No injuries but extremely lucky!” police said in the Twitter post.
The parent driving had just dropped off their child at school when they crashed into a utility pole and the pole ended up smashing through one of the backseat windows.
Police closed Salem Street from Winston Street to Lodge Drive.
According to Duke Energy, more than 200 people were without power in the area.
- Construction to close Capital Blvd south in downtown Raleigh
- CHCCS officials speak out after spending $6,000 on Jamaica trip to hire teachers
- NC parent ‘extremely lucky’ after pole skewers car – minutes after school drop-off
- Jane Fonda arrested again in climate change protest
- 2-year-old with cerebral palsy has clever Halloween costume that celebrates his disability
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now