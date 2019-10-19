NC parent ‘extremely lucky’ after pole skewers car – minutes after school drop-off

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — One North Carolina parent had a terrifyingly close call during a crash Friday morning.

Thomasville police shared photos of the car crash near Winston Street.

“No injuries but extremely lucky!” police said in the Twitter post.

The parent driving had just dropped off their child at school when they crashed into a utility pole and the pole ended up smashing through one of the backseat windows.

Police closed Salem Street from Winston Street to Lodge Drive.

According to Duke Energy, more than 200 people were without power in the area.

Single car accident on Salem Street near Winston Street. No injuries but extremely lucky! Parent had just dropped off child at school. Expect delays in the area for repairs. pic.twitter.com/RWRaIQ7d4W — Thomasville PD (@ThomasvillePD) October 18, 2019

