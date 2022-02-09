NC parents arrested, charged with homicide in death of their infant

BELMONT, N.C. (WJZY) – The parents of an infant found dead at a home near Belmont last March have been charged with homicide, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

Authorities said the infant, whose name and age were withheld, was found unresponsive and pronounced dead on March 13, 2021, at a home on Acme Road near Belmont.

Detectives then began looking into the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

On Tuesday, police arrested the infant’s parents in connection with the child’s death.

Rocky Beatty Jr., 36, and Brittany Canipe, 32, were charged with second-degree homicide.

As of Tuesday, Beatty and Canipe were in the Gaston County Jail awaiting their first court appearance.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective T. D. Pilkington at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.