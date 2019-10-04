NC police chief saves kitten stuck in truck’s engine

Photo of the trapped kitten by Todd Coring, police chief of Southport.

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) – Things are looking up for a kitten stuck in the Southport police chief’s truck this week.

Chief Todd Coring says he found the animal meowing, trapped, in his truck after a town meeting.

The photo included in the post shows a small orange cat peering out from under the truck’s parts.

Luckily, the chief and his friends freed the critter and made sure the kitten had a safe, new home.

“Can’t have a cat trapped in the Chiefs truck lol. I’ll sleep better and I KNOW he will,” the post says. “Lord you never know what a night will hold around here.”

