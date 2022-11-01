CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — Rumors circulating social media regarding a serial killer targeting women in Charlotte are “inaccurate,” according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said officers were made aware of posts linking several death investigations. Police said the posts contained “inaccurate details” and “misinformation” is spreading.

Authorities said “some of the cases referenced in social media posts involved overdoses with no foul play suspected. There was no evidence that the cases are linked,” the statement said.

“An important message to anyone on social media: spreading unverified information is harmful,” police said. “Seek out facts from verified sources.”

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said investigators are always analyzing active investigations to determine any links.

If there is an actual risk to the public, police said they will notify the community with verified information.