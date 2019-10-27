NC police investigate after abandoned baby is found

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating after an abandoned baby was found outside an apartment complex.

Greensboro Police Spokesperson Ron Glenn said that officers responded to the 900 block of Benjamin Benson Street at 1:45 a.m. in reference to an abandoned child.

Police took the infant to the hospital to be evaluated.

The baby is in “fine physical condition,” Glenn said.

The baby’s exact age has not been released.

Police are investigating and Child Protective Services has custody of the child.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now