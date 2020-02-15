NC police investigate death after body found, identity not known

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) – Police are investigating the death of a man found in Fairmont on Friday afternoon.
The Fairmont Police Department and the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office are working to determine the identity of the man.
The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Raleigh for identification.
“Please keep the families of any missing person in your thoughts during this time of uncertainty,” Chief Jon Edwards wrote in a Facebook post.
