KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A King police officer was shot in the head and a suspect killed in a deadly confrontation on Sunday morning, according to King Chief of Police J.J. Boyette.

Boyette provided FOX8 with the following information on the events of Sunday morning:

The injured officer was struck with a single bullet to the head, it is not known from what side they were struck.

The two officers initiated their traffic stop on Newsome Road, the driver of the suspect vehicle did not stop until they pulled into the back parking lot of The Dogwood Event Center.

The suspect who shot the officer fired immediately upon getting out of the car after it came to a stop at The Dogwood Event Center.

The suspect was in handcuffs less than 20 seconds after the first bullet was fired.

According to Boyette, the scene was not cleared until around 8:30 a.m. King police officers wear body cameras and the video footage is being uploaded into evidence.

Boyette also provided an update on the injured officer’s condition stating that they requested water because their mouth was dry after they took out their breathing tube.

This story is still developing.