NC police respond to concerns of someone ‘spiking’ drinks in downtown bars

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) –The New Bern Police Department said Friday that officers are aware of the social media posts about people being victimized in the downtown community by someone spiking their drinks.

The department investigates all complaints, but at the moment, there have not been any recent official reports to substantiate the allegation, police said.

“We need the support of everyone in the community to properly investigate any criminal offense and this is no different,” Police Chief Toussaint E. Summers Jr. said on Facebook.

“Any information could be helpful and lead officers in the right direction, if you know something please say something. At this point, we plan to work with community partners such as Promise Place to educate restaurant employees as a preventive measure.”

Through their community partner, Promise Place, a sexual violence resource center, victims can receive support, services, and resources confidentially and remain anonymous by contacting their crisis line at 252-635-7096.

Though police do not have any information to substantiate a series of sexual assaults, they are offering safety tips to prevent becoming a victim:

Keep an eye on your drink at all times; cover it with your hand if necessary

If someone offers to buy you a drink, watch the drink being made and get it from the server yourself

If you get up to move or use the restroom, take your drink with you

Utilize the buddy system where a friend you trust is looking out for you and you are looking out for them

See something, say something. If you see something suspicious, speak up and say something.

If you suddenly feel sick, lightheaded, nauseous, dizzy or otherwise strange, seek help immediately

Citizens are encouraged to become a “Partner in Policing,” by reporting suspected illegal activity to the New Bern Police Department’s TIPS line at (252) 636-5034 or the Craven County Crime Stoppers line at 633-5141.

