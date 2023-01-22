NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Friday morning.

Police responded to Happy Smoke at 2305 Neuse Blvd. just before noon to a call of an armed robbery. The victim said at least one person came into the business with a gun and demanded money. The suspect then fled the scene.

Police later determined there were two suspects who got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects were described as two men, one wearing a mask and another wearing a hoodie over his face.

There were no injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Bern Police Department at (252) 633-2020.