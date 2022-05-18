RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s a buyer’s market when it comes to jobs.

A report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor found 4.54 million people quitting their jobs in March. It’s left employers scrambling for workers and forcing some to compensate more.

“By tightening the labor supply, the reduction in the labor force participation has put pressure on employers to improve work environments and raise compensation in order to compete for the small pool of available workers and retain the staff they already have,” said Joshua M. Congdon-Hohman, associate professor of economics and accounting at College of the Holy Cross.

The ‘Great Resignation’ has not spared North Carolina. A report from WalletHub found the Tar Heel State had the eighth highest resignation rate among the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

WalletHub’s study found for North Carolina:

Resignation rate during the latest month: 3.50%

Resignation rate in the past 12 months: 3.38%

Overall rank: 8th highest in the country

Rank State Resignation Rate (Latest Month) Resignation Rate (Last 12 Months) 1 Alaska 3.90% 4.15% 2 Florida 4.30% 3.20% 3 Arizona 4.20% 3.33% 4 South Carolina 4.00% 3.43% 5 Georgia 3.70% 3.79% 6 Mississippi 3.70% 3.43% 7 Nevada 3.30% 3.76% 8 North Carolina 3.50% 3.38% 9 Wyoming 3.40% 3.39% 10 Alabama 3.50% 3.15%

Dr. Zhike Lei, associate professor of applied behavioral science at Pepperdine University said employers would benefit from helping employees find purpose, having positive support systems and finding value in the intangibles.

“Fundamentally, employees want to feel valued by their organizations and managers and have a renewed and revised sense of purpose in their work. Therefore, rather than relying heavily on one-time financial incentives that are at best a knee-jerk reaction to keep bodies in seats, organizations need to take a hard look at their talent-management strategy and the bottom line,” said Lei.

Alaska had the highest resignation rate with 3.9 percent during the latest month and 4.15 percent in the last 12 months.

New York was reported as having the lowers resignation rate at 1.70 percent for the latest month and 1.95 percent for the last 12 months.