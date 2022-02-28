RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Rep. Ted Budd has filed candidacy paperwork to officially join this year’s U.S. Senate race.

The three-term Republican congressman from Davie County filed with the state elections board on Monday at the N.C. State Fairgrounds.

Ted Budd files to run in the US Senate race in Raleigh on February 28, 2022. Michael Hyland/CBS 17

He announced his plans to run last April and received former President Donald Trump’s endorsement in June. Budd says his career in small business, connections to agriculture and his religious faith makes him well-suited for the job.

Former Gov. Pat McCrory, ex-Rep. Mark Walker and combat veteran Marjorie Eastman are among his rivals for the May 17 Republican primary. Cheri Beasley is the frontrunner in the Democratic primary.