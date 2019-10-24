NC reports first flu-related death of season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials reported the first flu-related death in the state for the 2019-20 season on Thursday.

The person died during the first week of October and lived in the “central part of the state.”

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services did not identify the victim to protect the privacy of the family.

“We are very saddened by this death and send condolences to the loved ones of this person,” said State Epidemiologist Zack Moore, M.D., MPH. “Flu is a serious illness and in some cases can lead to complications and even result in death, which is why we strongly encourage people to get vaccinated every year.”



During the 2018-19 flu season, 208 flu deaths were reported in North Carolina, down from 391 deaths during the 2017-18 flu season.

Of those 208 deaths, 133 were people age 65 and older and five were under the age of 18.

The CDC recommends vaccination against the flu for everyone 6 months and older with any licensed, age-appropriate flu vaccine.

