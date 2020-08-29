NC reports highest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The highest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began was reported Saturday.

According to NCDHHS, 2,585 new cases were reported, shattering the previous record by 104. The previous record record was set on July 18.

Adults between the ages of 18-24 make up 16 percent of the new cases, two percentage points higher than last week.

The percent positive is now 8.4 percent, up from 6.5 percent reported Friday.

Another 31 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 2,683. That’s slightly above the average of nearly 30 over the previous four days.

There are currently 965 people hospitalized, a slight decrease of five from Friday. The number of people hospitalized has decreased slightly on three of the last four days.