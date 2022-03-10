RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Republican North Carolina lawmakers continue to let Gov. Roy Cooper (D) know they want the state’s COVID state of emergency to end.

On Thursday, House Speaker Tim Moore (R) and staff set up a “birthday party” marking the two-year anniversary of Cooper’s state of emergency.

Moore’s party included cake, balloons, and a sign that read “2 YEARS IS 2 LONG !”

The governor signed Executive Order 116 on March 10, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic reached North Carolina.

The state of emergency allows the state to ask for federal help and among other things, access state emergency and disaster relief funds.

“A state of emergency ought to mean an emergency. I think when you overplay or overuse something, then, in that case, folks just kind of don’t pay attention to it,” Moore said.

On Monday, 70 Republican state lawmakers signed a letter calling on Cooper to put an end to the order.

“Simply put, there is no emergency. We urge you to immediately end your emergency order and allow our state to move forward,” the letter states.

At an event Monday, Cooper was asked about the emergency order.

“I know that parents are frustrated. A lot of people are ready to live normal lives. One of the things we got to do is to get more people vaccinated and boosted,” stated Cooper.

Cooper told CBS 17 he is working to determine an end date for the order. He said he has helped make vaccines available and distribute federal money among other things.

COVID numbers have dwindled since the omicron variant swept across the country leading to school systems and local governments to end some safety measures like mask mandates.

According to Ballotpedia, as of Friday, COVID-19 emergency orders have expired in 27 states and are active in 23 states.