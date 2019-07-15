NC sea turtle organization thrilled over record nesting numbers

OCEAN ISLE, N.C. (WECT) – The southeastern coast has seen an astonishing number of sea turtle nest this year. North Carolina, among other states, have all broken records.

“We know certain turtles can lay nests anywhere in the same season from Jacksonville, Florida to the Outer Banks of North Carolina,” said Deb Allen, a volunteer for Ocean Isle Beach Sea Turtle Protection Organization. “Some of them do come back to the same island or come to a small area.”

This year’s numbers are some of the highest the state’s beaches have seen in the past 10 years. Even with the numbers growing, this is no surprise to sea turtle organizations.

“Mother turtles will nest every two to three years, on average, three nests in a year. The most one has ever been recorded laying is nine nests in a year,” said Allen. “Every two to three years, few mothers will nest once every year, so its cyclical. Sometimes we’re going to have an up year, sometimes we’re going to have a down year, and this just so happens to be a really big up year.”

The smallest number of turtle nests Ocean Isle Beach has seen in their history has been four – a stark contrast to their number this year of 38.

Experts say that number could change as there are still four more weeks left in the season.

