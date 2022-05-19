RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The tech industry is and has been huge in The Triangle for years and growth in the tech industry just keeps surging statewide.

In Thursday’s Job Alert, CBS 17’s Bill Young has a look at the specific tech jobs which are most in-demand.

The NC Tech Association tracks openings statewide every month and, once again, senior software engineer, is the most posted position.

Also in the top 10 is a network engineer and software developer.

And speaking of openings, the jobs keep opening with thousands being added every month.

For example, in April 2021, there were roughly 33,000 openings – in April of this year there were 53,000.

Also on the year, Raleigh has the most growth in tech-industry jobs than any city in the state.

There are skills and certifications required for these jobs.