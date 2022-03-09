RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Republican leaders of the state Senate scheduled a vote Wednesday to try to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s recent veto of a bill that would allow parents to opt-out of school mask mandates.

The bill, called the Free the Smiles Act, passed with enough Democrats voting in favor of it that the legislature could override Cooper’s veto if those legislators voted with them to do that.

CBS 17 has reached out to all of them since Cooper’s veto to ask if they would support the override but none have responded. It requires a three-fifths majority of lawmakers present and voting to override a veto.

Cooper had called on school districts to lift their mask mandates by Mar. 7. However, in vetoing the bill, he described it as “dangerous.”

“The bipartisan law the legislature passed and I signed last year allows local boards to make these decisions for their own communities and that is still the right course. Passing laws for political purposes that encourage people to pick and choose which health rules they want to follow is dangerous and could tie the hands of public health officials in the future,” he said at the time.

As of Wednesday, the North Carolina School Boards Association reported that all but five public school districts have either adopted mask-optional policies or scheduled a date to go mask optional. Those five are: Durham Public Schools, Weldon City Schools, Hertford County Schools, Northampton County Schools and Warren County Schools.

Dozens of school districts have changed their policies in recent weeks as cases declined and as the governor urged them to take that action.

When asked whether he thinks the Free the Smiles Act is still necessary, Republican House Speaker Tim Moore said, “I do because what’s to say next week when we’re out of session that they don’t go back to what they were before without any good reason to do so?”

If the Senate overrides the veto Wednesday evening, then the House will hold a vote to do that on Thursday.

Ahead of Wednesday’s vote, the ABC Science Collaborative released a new study published in the journal Pediatrics, which found there were lower rates of COVID-19 transmission in schools in schools that had universal masking compared to those that did not.

“The reduction in transmission was between 70 and 87 percent,” said Dr. Danny Benjamin, a professor at Duke University and co-chair of the collaborative. “Masking works.”

For the study, which the authors noted was the first of its kind, researchers looked at more than 3,000 schools across the country from late August as the Delta surge was underway to December as the Omicron surge began. To read the study, click here: https://abcsciencecollaborative.org/universal-masking-in-schools-is-shown-to-reduce-spread-of-covid-19/

“In times of very, very high transmission, masking is the sort of thing that not only keeps students and staff in school. But, it also keeps social supports open, such as hospitals,” said Benjamin. “So, if we get a variant in the future that avoids vaccination, or we get very high levels in the future, schools can now take this off the shelf and use it appropriately as they see fit.”

Now that case rates have been plunging across North Carolina, Benjamin said he thinks it’s appropriate for school leaders to be discussing whether to continue having mask mandates, and that the best course of action can vary from one community to another. He noted some of his own kids are in schools with a mandate and some are in schools without one.

Dr. David Weber, a professor at UNC, said he believes schools should wait to lift their mandates.

“At the present time, it does not make sense to eliminate mask mandates in schools,” he said. “We ought to be waiting several more weeks until the rates continue to fall. And, we ought to be encouraging all children five and above to receive vaccines which protect themselves and their loved ones.”

He noted the low rate of vaccination among young kids who are eligible and was critical of the effort by legislators to enact the Free the Smiles Act.

“I do not think that the state should preempt the ability of individual school districts if their parents, teachers and staff want to continue mask mandates,” he said.