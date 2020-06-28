NC sheriff seeks help finding ‘armed and dangerous’ man after shooting

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding Romeo Kalil Pye, 25, of Reidsville.
Pye is wanted in connection with a shooting and is considered “armed and dangerous,” officials said.
The shooting happened around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday at 221 Bluejay Road.
Pye was last seen driving a dark in color SUV. The make and model are unknown.
The victim, who was not be identified for safety concerns, was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.
Anyone who sees Pye or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683. Crime Stoppers pays CASH for tips on crimes leading to an arrest of up to $1,000.
