NC sheriff’s K-9 deputy spooked by Fourth of July fireworks found safe

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – A Cabarrus Sheriff’s K-9, who went missing after being spooked by July 4 fireworks, has been found safe.

Igor, a bomb-detection trained Belgian Malinois, was being let out by his handler around 9:45 p.m. Thursday when fireworks went off, startling Igor and causing him to run off, officials say. Igor wasn’t on a leash at the time, which deputies say is normal practice.

After running away, Igor did not respond to verbal commands as he usually does.

The dog was last seen in the 900-block of Oregon Street in Kannapolis. Deputies said Igor was found by a Daymark employee in Concord Monday morning. Igor was taken to the vet to be checked out.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the public for their vigilance and outpouring of support throughout this ordeal,” said Cabarrus County Sheriff Van Shaw. “We’re glad to have Igor back.”

Igor is described as “playful,” and as a “non-bite dog.”

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.

