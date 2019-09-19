NC sheriff’s office dispatcher uses compassion to divert suicide attempt

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Compassion. Telecommunicator Patti Yandle of the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is said to have shown “a tremendous amount of compassion” for a caller talking about committing suicide with a shotgun.

Yandle was able to make contact with the person who called the crisis hotline and talked to him about his situation.

“She had the person talking with her about their situation and actually laughing at one point,” said Sheriff Jim McVicker. “Patti was able to help defuse the situation in a very caring and professional manner. I am very proud of her as I am all my employees who do a great job on a daily basis.”

Deputies with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office were able to reach the caller and get him to the hospital to be evaluated and treated for his condition.

Authorities found a Mossberg .12 gauge shotgun was found in the vehicle

“These situations are very deadly for our deputies, because sometimes the individual wants to commit ‘suicide by cop,’” McVicker explained. “It was just a great job by our Telecommunicator that this situation was able to come to an end without harm to anyone.”

