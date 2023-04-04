MONROE, N.C. (WJZY) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office is lowering the age to become a detention officer in an effort to attract more applicants.

Sheriff Eddie Cathey announced Monday applicants now only need to be at least 20 years old instead of 21. He said the change allows applicants that are eager to begin their careers in law enforcement the opportunity to join the UCSO and begin serving the community at an earlier age.

UCSO detention officers are also given an opportunity to attend Basic Law Enforcement Training (B.L.E.T.) at no cost to the employee.

A previous application states that a four-year college degree is preferred for employment as a deputy, and a two-year degree is preferred for a detention officer.

The minimum age for a Mecklenburg detention officer is 21.