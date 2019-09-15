NC shootout leaves man dead, 2 others wounded, deputies say

WOODLEAF, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Deputies in a North Carolina county say they need more information about a weekend exchange of gunfire that they believe left one man dead and likely two others wounded.

Media outlets report Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies going to Woodleaf found 35-year-old Robin Otto Worth Jr. of Salisbury dead from a gunshot wound about 4 a.m. Saturday.

WBTV reported the initial call said a body was found in a yard off Foster Road in Woodleaf.

The sheriff’s office also believes two men with gunshot wounds who went to a Statesville emergency room several hours before are connected to the Woodleaf violence.

The sheriff’s office says those men were uncooperative with hospital staff.

