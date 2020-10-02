NC sisters charged after man dies in motorcycle crash

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP)– Two sisters have been charged in connection with a fatal motorcycle crash in High Point last month, according to a news release from High Point police.

Latonya Janell Turner and Shanna Natasha Turner

Latonya Janell Turner, 31, of Archdale, is charged with felony hit-and-run.

Shanna Natasha Turner, 35, of High Point, is charged with failing to remain at the scene of a crash as a passenger.

On Sept. 20 at 2:12 a.m., Brian Howell, 47, of Browns Summit, was driving a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle on West Green Drive.

Latonya Turner was headed south on South Elm Street and was crossing the intersection with Green Drive with a green light.

Police said Howell was driving the wrong way on Green Drive and hit the brakes to avoid hitting Turner’s vehicle.

Howell was thrown from the motorcycle and hit Turner’s passenger door. The motorcycle hit Turner’s rear passenger door and window.

Howell died from his injuries at the scene.

High Point police said although the Turner sisters did not cause the crash, they were aware of the crash and that Howell was injured.

Both sisters were arrested. Both were released on $30,000 unsecured bonds.

Latonya Turner is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 19 and Shanna Turner is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 26.

