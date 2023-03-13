RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — 911 calls have been released from the day a truck carrying North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore and Rep. David Willis was rammed on the interstate.

Moore and Willis were traveling from Wilson to Raleigh along Interstate 87 in late February when a spokesperson for Moore said their vehicle was hit several times.

In 911 calls released Monday, two General Assembly police officers with the lawmakers described their pursuit of the vehicle to dispatchers.

“We were driving down the road. We were in the right hand lane traveling down the road and they came up behind us and struck us several times for no reason. I don’t know why,” said one officer during a 911 call.

While one officer said they were rear-ended twice, another could be heard saying they were hit four times.

As they waited on troopers to respond, officers said they were in pursuit of the vehicle that hit them. Sirens could be heard coming from their vehicle as one officer tells the dispatcher their blue police lights were also on. That vehicle, described as a 2000 Chevrolet truck, eventually came to a stop at a median. The officers told dispatchers they did not plan to approach the driver.

“That guy came out of nowhere,” one officer said to the other.

“I think that was intentional,” responded the second officer.

The officers provided dispatch with the plate number of the driver. The dispatcher, however, said that plate did not come up in their system.

While he didn’t mention Willis, one officer told dispatch, “I’ve got the Speaker and a couple other folks with me.”

No one was injured in the incident.

The driver of the pickup truck has since been identified as 38-year-old James Matthew Brogden. He was charged with misdemeanor speed to elude arrest, failure to heed blue lights and siren, hit-and-run, driving while impaired, failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision, resist public officer and damage to property. He was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond.

When asked about the late-night crash, Moore said he did not believe he was targeted.