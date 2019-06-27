NC State Board of Trustees to act on university’s alcohol policies following law change

RALEIGH, NC – SEPTEMBER 01: General view of the game between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the James Madison Dukes at Carter-Finley Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State Board of Trustees will act on the university’s alcohol policies after Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill into law paving the way for alcohol to be sold at North Carolina college athletic venues.

Cooper’s office announced Wednesday that the governor signed House Bill 389 into law.

The law authorizes public colleges and universities to allow alcohol sales at athletic facilities and arenas located on school property.

Trustees of each school would have the choice of whether to authorize sales.

On Thursday, Fred Hartman, executive director of public relations with N.C. State University, released a statement saying the school’s Board of Trustees will act following the bill’s signing.

“The NC State University Board of Trustees will act on proposed revisions to the university’s alcohol policies at its regularly scheduled meeting July 10. If approved, the updated policies would allow the sale of beer and wine at athletic venues,” Hartman said.

Beer and wine could be sold as soon as this fall in venues such as Carter-Finley Stadium if the Board of Trustees approves it.

Lawmakers sent the bill to Cooper on June 19 after the House voted 88-25 to approve the Senate version of the bill.

