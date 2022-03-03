RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As prices at the pump empty out people’s wallets faster than ever, it is cutting into their ability to pay for other expenses.

Thomas Simms spent $80 to fill up his tank today.

“That’s a big chunk and it’s Thursday,” he said. “This is my second time doing it this week.”

Driver Stephen Williams is also finding it hard to afford gas.

“I’m still making $17 an hour but it’s costing me $60 to fill up my tank just to get to work,” he said. “I live frugally, how much more can I cut back? I had ramen noodles for dinner for the third time in a row.”

So, what’s causing the pain at the pump? You must go back to the source–crude oil.

One year ago, the price of crude oil was running $58 a barrel. A month ago, it was $90. Today, crude oil is now selling for $115 a barrel.

The situation in Ukraine is one of the biggest factors pushing up the price of oil.

North Carolina State University economist Mike Walden explained what it will take to bring the price of gasoline back down.

“Resolve the situation in Ukraine,” he said. “If Russin troops went home tomorrow, it would disappear.”

We’re also at the point where refineries are switching to more expensive warm weather blend gasoline, further tightening supplies.

As the price of gas goes up, driver Courtney McLaurin said she’s not spending money on other things to keep her tank filled.

“I’m cutting back on gas, not driving as much,”‘ she said. “Also, I’m cutting back on food.”

Simms also says he’s spending less by “cutting back on a lot of things.”

“Other industries will suffer as people cut back on non-necessities,” said Walden.

For most of us, gasoline is a necessity, so we’ll keep cutting back to afford the fuel.

It’s not just gasoline prices that are escalating. The price of natural gas is also increasing.

Although we are moving away from the cold weather season where natural gas would heat our homes, a lot of power plants use natural gas–so expect power bills to also jump.