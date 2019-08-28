NC State Fair announces lineup for 2019 concerts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Concert lineups and times have been released for the 2019 North Carolina State Fair. Some headliners for the Homegrown Music Fest include “Natural Wonder,” who is a Stevie Wonder tribute, Charlie Daniels Band, and American Aquarium.

Homegrown Music Fest shows are held at Dorton Arena each weekday from Oct. 17-24. A number of other acts, many of which have local or North Carolina roots, will play each day at the Waterfall and Heritage Circle stages.

The North Carolina State Fair opens its doors on Oct. 17 and will last through Oct. 27.

For more information on the fair, tickets, and the musical acts, click here.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now