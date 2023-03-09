RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for the person they say took a motorcycle from a parking deck at North Carolina State University.

University police disclosed the reported motor vehicle theft Thursday, saying that someone took the unattended motorcycle without the owner’s permission. They said the motorcycle was taken from the Venture Parking Deck at 2400 Research Drive.

Police did not have a description of the suspect and say the victim did not provide one.

Anyone with information is asked to call the university’s police department at 919-515-3000.