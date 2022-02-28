RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State University announced Monday it would make face coverings optional starting next Monday.

The University was originally going to do away with mandatory indoor masking on Feb. 28.

Masking would initially be mandatory in classrooms and other high-density spaces but that has now changed.

Through an update, the University said, “In response to recent improvements in pandemic conditions across Wake County and North Carolina, and in alignment with new guidance provided by the UNC System Office, beginning March 7 face coverings will be optional in most campus indoor locations, including classrooms and other instructional settings.”

Face coverings would still be mandatory in places required by state or federal laws. That includes clinical or health care settings, identified research laboratories and public transportation like Wolfline buses.

N.C. State said that while masks would not be required in most campus spaces, coverings were still encouraged – especially in instructional settings.

Also changing this week, the University will no longer require testing for those who have not provided proof of vaccination.

N.C. State said it would continue to monitor COVID-19 trends and make changes as needed.

“As members of this Wolfpack, we each have the responsibility to do our part in protecting ourselves and others. Please show respect, patience and empathy to those around you as we continue to negotiate the pandemic together as a Pack,” N.C. State said in its update Monday.