RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – When it was discovered that the Chemours facility in Cumberland County was releasing PFAS, also known as forever chemicals, in the soil, water and air – scientists started measuring and monitoring just how much.

They still do.

In some parts of the world, certain trees and flora are used to measure other types of pollutants.

“We said, well North Carolina has all these pine trees and we have all these new PFAS in our state that they weren’t looking at so we tried to see if we could use that same idea and just expand it to cover all these new PFAS we’re seeing in North Carolina,” said Kaylie Kirkwood.

Kirkwood and fellow researcher Erin Baker at North Carolina State University turned to the official state tree – the pine tree.

Would its needles relay similar results that other testing near Chemours did?

“All of a sudden she’s like I’m seeing PFAS which we’re like oh that’s good and bad. Because that means there’s contamination here but that also means our analytical technique is working,” said Baker.

So why the pine?

If you’ve ever held the needles or rubbed them with your fingers you know how sticky they are.

That’s the key.

“And so it’s just capturing the chemicals and kind of holding on to them over time and it really seems like they’re pretty stable in that wax since we were able to see those PFAS all the way to the 1960s,” said Kirkwood.

The team pulled stored pine needles that are half a century old. They found that in all that time they retained the pollutants they were exposed to when they were still alive.

PFAS, like GenX, have been used to make non-stick cookware.

In 2019, Chemours installed a thermal oxidizer facility to help control emissions. Traditional testing has shown it is helping and the pine needle tests show the same thing.

Aside from its accuracy, pine needles are free which means far cheaper testing.

“A lot of people that do this atmospheric testing have to buy expensive equipment, put it out for a specific amount of time where we can actually just go out pick pine needles that we’re interested in and pull those off. The other thing is with other equipment is they might miss big contamination events. Because you might have an event then have to run your equipment out there really quickly to sample, where our trees are always there,” said Baker.

You can read the full published study here.