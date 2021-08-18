NC State senior wins final $1M vaccine lottery drawing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A senior at North Carolina State University won the final $1 million vaccine lottery drawing, the governor announced Wednesday.

Lilly Fowler from East Bend in Yadkin County won the final of four $1 million prizes.

Breelyn Dean

Fowler said she chose to get vaccinated because she was moving to Raleigh to attend N.C. State and living in a bigger city came with more risks.

She said she is pretty frugal and plans to invest her winnings.

“I do want to take my baby cousin Kensley who loves Elsa and Mickey to Disney World when it is safer to do so,” she said.

The final scholarship winner is 15-year-old Breelyn Dean of Garner.

She is a rising high school sophomore and a student-athlete.

She won $125,000 for post-secondary education.

The winners were chosen with a random number generator. A total of four winners were picked to win the $1 million prize.

This story will be updated.