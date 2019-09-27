NC State students concerned after not being alerted to kidnapping, rape

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – A kidnapping and a rape happened overnight in a neighborhood where the apartments are largely populated by NC State students.

NC State grad student Aditi Tanger waits for the bus every day, just across the state from where Raleigh police say a man grabbed a woman by her backpack, dragged her into his car and raped her.

“It’s shocking,” Tanger said. “I thought this place is quite safe to roam around, even in the night.”

Tanger had no idea that this happened.

“I didn’t know about it, but that’s like a big thing and every student should know about it,” she said.

Raleigh police did arrest that man, 31-year-old Mario Meadows. He was in court Friday. Campus police tell CBS 17 they did not send out a Wolfalert because there was no immediate threat to the campus community since the suspect was arrested.

“Even if an arrest was made, stuff still happens in our city so it still would be good if you let students know so they could be aware and be alerted,” said Darius Madden, who lives nearby. “Be careful when [you’re] walking down the street, be cautious of your surroundings.”

Chapel Hill Police are also investigating a sexual assault that happened in a park deck close to campus. Chapel Hill investigators say they are looking into Meadows arrest in Raleigh and trying to match DNA to determine if the cases are related.

“I’m gonna try not to walk around here at night at all too much unless I have my phone out or a friend with me,” said NC State Sophomore, Emma McDaniels.

NC State Police say even though it happened off campus, had the suspect not been arrested, they probably would have alerted students.

