RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) — A recent study through NC State says self-driving cars can slow down traffic at intersections. This is because autonomous cars are designed to be more cautious drivers.

At intersections, self-driving cars are assessing traffic lights, other vehicles, and pedestrians, then choose the safest option. This causes the cars to act more conservatively.

“We have programmed autonomous cars to be more cautious. So that we can increase or maintain the same safety level,” said Prof. Ali Hajbabaie, one of the main authors from the study, “As a result of that they maintain a longer distance between them and the car in front of them.”

Prof. Hajbabaie said the key to fixing this is designing these cars so they are connected to each other and traffic signals. This allows them to communicate with each other ahead of time, reducing the lag in decision-making.

“When a car is connected, it can talk to the computer that controls the traffic light. As a result of that, that car can have an understanding of when the traffic light is going to switch from red to green,” said Prof. Hajbabaie.

The technology needed to connect self-driving cars exists, but it requires a change in car design and city infrastructure. Without this, autonomous vehicles may be as safe, or safer, than manned vehicles, but they won’t be as efficient.

Luckily, Prof. Hajbabaie said it will be a long time before there are enough self-driving cars on the road to significantly alter traffic.

“I’m not worried now. Because there is a long way to get to 30, 40, percent autonomous vehicles. By that time, hopefully, their logic has changed, their program has changed, and there is more communication hardware,” said Prof. Hajbabaie.