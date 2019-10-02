NC State suspends faculty member amid reports of ‘inappropriate language’ in classroom

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State has suspended a faculty member from teaching after students posted to social media saying a professor spoke to students inappropriately.

A student posted to Twitter on Monday saying “My physics professor had the AUDACITY to say ‘the women in this class are useless’… the day I let a white man talk to me like that is the day I’m 6 feet in the cold hard ground.”

The student went on to say the professor was condescending to two female students before saying “the women in this class are useless let me call on a man.”

Another student posted a video of the professor appearing to clarify his statement by saying it was a joke.

N.C. State University would not confirm the identity of the professor but released a statement that read:

“The university is actively investigating reports of inappropriate language in the classroom. Reports were shared with the university via Twitter (https://twitter.com/avery__earnest/status/1179168763993829376) and through the Office for Institutional Equity and Diversity.”

sooo @NCState we need to talk about how today Dr. Davis told the whole PY 211 class that “women are useless” except to have children so we can survive as a species… #ncsuphysics #drdavis — avery (@avery__earnest) October 1, 2019

The statement went on to say:

“The faculty member has been immediately suspended from teaching while this incident is being further investigated. At NC State we take pride in our campus culture which values and strives to live our commitment to diversity, inclusion and equity.”

