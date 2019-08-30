NC State to begin alcohol sales at Saturday’s home opener vs. ECU

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Saturday’s home-opener at Carter-Finley Stadium where North Carolina State will host East Carolina will be the first in which fans will be able to purchase beer inside during the game.

A new state law went into effect this summer allowing the boards of trustees of state schools to choose to enact new policies allowing for beer and wine sales.

“Everyone’s left at hal- time or went out and tailgated and don’t end up coming back in. So, hopefully, it’ll keep people there the whole time,” said Colby Stallings, a student at N.C. State.

N.C. State’s Board of Trustees voted in July to allow beer sales at athletic venues. No wine sales will occur this season.

Fans who plan to purchase beer will be required to show identification each time. The university says sales will occur in 40-50 locations separate from existing places where you can purchase food and other beverages.

People who appear to be under 30 will have to show ID and be required to wear a wristband. Sales will start 90 minutes before kickoff, which is at noon on Saturday, and will conclude at the end of the third quarter.

Fans will not be allowed to bring alcohol into or out of the stadium.

Prices start at $8.

“I probably will not partake in the purchasing of alcohol at the stadium because, as a college student, those prices are not very advantageous to me,” said Kadin Peterman.

Nadeem Sbaiti added: “It’s gonna be pretty expensive, but we’re big ballers here at N.C. State so it’s not really a problem for us.”

State lawmakers who advocated to allow beer and wine sales pointed to other states such as West Virginia and Ohio, where universities saw a decrease in incidents that occurred on game days after alcohol sales began.

Opponents of the bill worried the sales would detract from the family-friendly environment at games and called for designated areas where drinking would not be allowed.

N.C. State said the sale of beer will not affect the existing “pass-out” policy where fans are allowed to leave at halftime and re-enter the stadium.

Click here to read more on UNC-Chapel Hill’s policies on alcohol sales at Kenan Stadium.

And to read more on ECU’s policies, click here.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now