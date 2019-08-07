NC State to host Triangle Purple Heart Dinner

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A dinner to honor Purple Heart recipients, Gold Star mothers, and their families is taking place on Aug. 17.

The event takes place on Aug. 17 at the McKimmon Center on the campus at North Carolina State University.

Tickets are $25, but Purple Heart recipients and Gold Star families eat for free.

The dinner is sponsored by Walmart.

To learn more about the event, watched the video above.

