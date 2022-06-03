CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — A Bradford Preparatory School student is facing charges after threatening to shoot students during the school’s graduation ceremony.

According to CMPD, police responded to the school around 2 p.m. Tuesday and arrested 19-year-old Jacob Tyler Lawlor. Lawlor is accused of making threats over social media, police said.

Those threats were seen by other students, according to authorities.

Additional details about the threats were not made available.

Lawlor was charged with communicating a threat of mass violence on education property.

Bradford Preparatory School is a K-12 charter school in Charlotte.