NC student dies after he’s crushed at landscaping job in Chapel Hill, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WFMY) — The North Carolina Department of Labor (NCDOL) is releasing preliminary findings in the death of a Greensboro College student.

Matthew Ellis, 21, died in an accident while working his summer job at a landscaping business in Raleigh on Monday, according to school officials.

The NCDOL said Ellis was working for Bland Landscaping Company when the accident occurred in Chapel Hill.

Preliminary information released by state officials reveals Ellis was standing between a truck and a trailer while debris was being loaded.

The driver of the truck pulled the truck and trailer forward without knowing where Ellis was standing, according to the report from NCDOL.

The truck crushed his leg and pelvis, the report said. The NCDOL said Ellis died while undergoing surgery at UNC-Chapel Hill.

The NCDOL is now investigating looking at training records, interviewing employees as part of the process. The NCDOL said the company could be cited for violations but the investigation could take three to four months.

Greenbsboro College said Ellis was a rising senior, majoring in theatre and acting. He performed in many productions at the school.