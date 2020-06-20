NC surpassed 50,000 cases of COVID-19, record number of hospitalizations continue

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According to statistics from the Department of Health and Human Services, Saturday makes the fifth day in a row that a record number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported.

The total number of people currently hospitalized is 883.

With 1,549 new cases reported Saturday, the total reported cases is now 51,389. At least 1,000 new cases have been reported daily on nine of the past 11 days.

An additional 15 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 1,212.

There were 19,028 tests processed bringing the cumulative total to 731,341.

The percent positive rate continues to hold relatively steady at 9 percent.