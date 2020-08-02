NC surpasses 125,000 new positive cases across the state

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,341 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Sunday.

The number of positive cases Sunday is down 389 from Saturday and is the fewest number of new cases reported in two weeks.

The new total of positive cases reported across the state now stands at 125,219.

The number of deaths in North Carolina increased by 5 on Sunday, 35 fewer than were reported on Saturday. The number of deaths went from 1,924 reported on Friday to 1,964 reported Saturday and currently 1,969, according to DHHS numbers.

Hospitalizations are up slightly by nine from Saturday. Currently, 1,142 people are hospitalized.