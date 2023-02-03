PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County deputies were in a standoff after a warrant led to a barricaded suspect in a Pleasant Garden home.

At about 3 p.m., the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Beatle Drive to serve a warrant. The situation led to a barricade situation.

The Pleasant Garden Fire Department confirmed that they have a unit staged near the scene.

Lt. Craig Apple with the GCSO says that Vance Jeffrey Britt, 57, allegedly pointed a gun at deputies while they were attempting to serve a warrant and making entry into the door. No one was injured and the standoff lasted for around an hour verbally.

Britt was taken into custody at around 5:30 p.m. and was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

He is being charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, according to Lt. Apple.

This is a developing situation.