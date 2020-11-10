NC teacher assistant dies, officials share statement mourning her loss

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools officials are mourning the loss of a teacher assistant who died on Monday, according to a statement released by WS/FCS.

The full statement is provided below:

“Late Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, WS/FCS and the administration team at Easton Elementary were notified of the death of Teresa Gaither, a long-time teacher assistant at Easton Elementary. Gaither had served the children of Easton as a teacher assistant since 1997.

Dr. Angela Hairston said, ‘Ms. Gaither was well known in the Easton community. While I did not know her personally, I know she touched lots of lives and was a well-respected and valuable member of the Easton faculty. Losing a staff member is never easy. My condolences and prayers go out to her family, friends, and co-workers.’

Easton Principal Ramona Warren said, ‘Everyone knew Ms. Gaither and she will forever be a part of the fabric of Easton Elementary. She cared so much about the school, our children, and this community. She poured her heart and soul into working with our students and will be sorely missed.’

At this time, the Forsyth County Department of Public Health has given WS/FCS no indication that Ms. Gaither’s cause of death was related to her employment.

As with any passing of a WS/FCS employee, the WS/FCS Crisis team is working with the staff and students as needed while supporting the school in this time of loss.”