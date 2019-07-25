NC teen charged in fatal school shooting could get up to 9 years in prison after plea deal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The student responsible for a fatal shooting at David W. Butler High School last October pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Thursday morning.

Jatwan Cuffie, charged with shooting 16-year-old classmate Bobby McKeithen in a school hallway shortly before classes began on Oct. 29, 2018, is facing between 78 to 108 months in prison as a result of his plea.

Cuffie had been held in jail for several months after the incident before bonding out in January.

The shooting was said to have stemmed from a series of text messages between the two acquaintances and Assistant District Attorney Desmond McCallum explained that Cuffie did not claim to be a victim of bullying or harassment prior to the incident but instead was trying to hurt but not kill McKeithen.

A specific sentence has not been issued for Cuffie at this time as he awaits further court proceedings following this plea.

