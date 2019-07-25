NC teen charged in fatal school shooting could get up to 9 years in prison after plea deal

News

by: WBTV

Posted: / Updated:

Jatwan Cuffie (WBTV)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The student responsible for a fatal shooting at David W. Butler High School last October pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Thursday morning.

Jatwan Cuffie, charged with shooting 16-year-old classmate Bobby McKeithen in a school hallway shortly before classes began on Oct. 29, 2018, is facing between 78 to 108 months in prison as a result of his plea.

Cuffie had been held in jail for several months after the incident before bonding out in January.

  • Jatwan Cuffie (WBTV)
  • Jatwan Cuffie_1540843271395.jpg.jpg
    Jatwan Cuffie
  • Bobby McKeithen Charlotte high school shooting victim
    Bobby McKeithen (Photo via WBTV)
  • Bobby McKeithen mom_1540981370730.JPG.jpg
    Bobby McKeithen’s mom at a press conference (WBTV)

The shooting was said to have stemmed from a series of text messages between the two acquaintances and Assistant District Attorney Desmond McCallum explained that Cuffie did not claim to be a victim of bullying or harassment prior to the incident but instead was trying to hurt but not kill McKeithen.

A specific sentence has not been issued for Cuffie at this time as he awaits further court proceedings following this plea.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out

Don't Miss