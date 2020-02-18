NC teen turns $1,000 foreclosed home into youth neighborhood center

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Chris Suggs is the president and founder of Kinston Teens, an organization working to bring a voice to youth in the Kinston-Lenoir county area.

The organization purchased the $1,000 foreclosed home in 2017.

Since then, Kinston Teens and volunteers have been working to create a safe space for young people in the area, as a community center.

It will be youth-led and neighborhood-focused.

Called the Neighborhood Hub, it will also be a place that offers services and programs that help young people with mentoring opportunities, jobs, and volunteering.

The goal is to bring increased awareness to the crime in the Kinston-Lenoir County area and to help put a stop to it.

Through donations and fundraisers, the goal is to finally have the Hub finished by this year.

Pictures of the house when it was being renovated.

