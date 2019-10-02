NC teens accused of shooting at officers investigating dispute over designer belt

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two teens were arrested after police said they fired shots at officers who were investigating a dispute over a designer belt in southwest Charlotte.

The incident began when officers responded to reports of someone using rocks to break the windows of a home on Hatton Cross Drive, near Lake Wylie and the South Carolina state line.

Police say they discovered an adult female had come out of the home and fired a handgun multiple times at the people suspected of breaking the windows.

Investigators say the incident stemmed from an on-going dispute over a designer belt.

During the investigation, while officers were standing near their marked patrol cars, someone began shooting several rounds at them.

The officers took cover but did not fire back as the shooter took off in a vehicle.

No one was injured, but one of the bullets did hit a nearby home.

“We were both in bed and I was still trying to fall asleep when we heard the first round of shots,” said one neighbor who lives nearby.

“I paused thinking maybe it was gunfire but then I thought, that must be fireworks.. cheap fireworks..not Carowinds or anything.”

But those weren’t fireworks the neighbor heard. Police say they were gunshots, and they struck a home just a few houses down.

The bullets were so powerful, one of them went through six walls.

It stopped, hitting the ceiling of their bedroom, where the husband was asleep in bed.

The other bullet is still lodged in their office room.

The wife says she was reading when she heard the bullets, sounding like an explosion. She says if she had been sitting at her dining room table as she usually does, the bullet would have hit her.

Luckily everyone’s okay, including the officers.

Detectives identified Jamari Xavier Young and Chris’Tavious Xaviour Caldwell, both 18, as suspects. Both were taken into custody, interviewed and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Caldwell was also charged with felony conspiracy.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information about the case is urged to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

