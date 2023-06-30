CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — On a recent Sunday, the True Agape Tabernacle of Praise church in Charlotte met with a mission and a voice at the center of it that has recently gained notoriety.

Bishop Dr. Emma Lynn Paris LaBelle, who goes by Paris, said among the people at the service, “I just came to be a servant here today.”

LaBelle, who also has a doctorate in Humane Letters, is a person who may make you think differently when it comes to someone who is LGBTQ+ and a person of faith, being a leader.

“I wear many hats,” she said. “I’ve always been for not asking for a seat at the table, but creating the table.”

LaBelle is a transgender woman who has been in the ministry for years. She recently has had a spotlight shown on her, stemming from a post on TikTok that went viral, showcasing part of her story.

“I just wanted to post that you can love God and be who you are because God loves you,” she said. “That was it, a very innocent post. I woke up to 38,000 views.”

That post has since garnered close to one million views and has come with comments of both support and condemnation.

LaBelle is the first to say that someone should not judge a book by its cover.

“You have to understand my life to understand where I am,” she said. “When I was a child, I was in foster care, from the age of 7 to the age of 13. I was in 54 foster homes in seven years. I was born to two drug-addicted parents. I’ve been raising myself since I was 13 years old.”

LaBelle’s ministry is more than just serving the LGBTQ+ community. She said roughly 80 percent of the people who attend her services are not LGBTQ+.

However, she said she is aware of her presence among others.

“A lot of times people feel as if trans folk are underground, we don’t exist. It’s not true, and I think sometimes when we show up in our true capacity and true caliber, people are uncomfortable, and I’ve learned people are uncomfortable because they don’t understand,” she said.

LaBelle’s story may seem unique, but polls indicate that she is one among many.

A poll in 2020 from the UCLA School of Law found that nearly half of LGBTQ+ adults are religious, and they are more likely to be religious if they are older, Black and live in the South.

Black LGBTQ+ people are more likely to be religious than the United States as a whole, on average, according to the poll.

“When Jesus went to Calvary, he didn’t die for this certain group of people, he died for everyone,” said LaBelle.