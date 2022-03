RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell is the keeper of the state’s public purse.

Folwell has been outspoken about the need for transparency in health care.

The Republican, now in his second term, spoke candidly not only about that issue but about his fight to survive COVID-19.

Folwell also opened up with CBS 17’s Russ Bowen about the death of his son and how it helped shape his philosophy of how to govern.