RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County triple homicide suspect appeared virtually in court on Thursday morning.

Corey Grant Leak, 46, appeared virtually in court at 10 a.m. Thursday. He appeared before a judge Wednesday for the murder and attempted murder charges, where he was assigned a court-appointed attorney.

New charges against Leak include discharging a firearm into occupied property.

Leak also faces three counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault with intent to kill with serious injuries, possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, a parole violation, and a handful of drug-related charges, according to online booking records.

Leak remained at the Robeson County Detention Center Thursday afternoon after receiving no bond on the murder charges and a $1.425 million bond on the remaining charges.

James Elijah Beauregard, 45, Donald Kendrick Williams, 51, and Sierra Nicole Wherry, 34, all of Red Springs, died in the shooting in the 100 block of Samuel Williams Drive, Wilkins said. Equilla Williams Biggs, 71, of Red Springs was also injured in the shooting and is expected to survive.

All four people had multiple gunshot wounds, Wilkins said. About two minutes of audio of the 911 call was played during the news conference. In the call someone could be heard frantically screaming while on the phone with dispatch, saying that people had been shot.

“If that guy would shoot his own family members, just imagine what he’d do to you and I,” Wilkins said at a news conference Wednesday morning.

Leak is the nephew of Biggs and cousin of Williams and Wherry, according to the sheriff’s office. Leak and Beauregard grew up together.

“We’ve lost basically a family here, and friends, in the small community of Red Springs,” Wilkins said. “These folks are very well-known in their area and very well-respected.”

Investigators believe there was an argument over missing money, which led to the shooting.

Leak was on parole for a 1996 murder conviction at the time of Tuesday’s killings, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Leak was convicted of first-degree murder on July 12, 1996 in connection with the death of Arreatta “Sasue” Scott on Dec. 29, 1993, according to the sheriff’s office.

Leak had not been charged with any criminal offenses since he was released on parole in October 2020, according to the sheriff’s office.

Wilkins said the shooting should’ve never happened because Leak should’ve still been in prison.

“Folks, we’re doing our job,” he said. “I’m just asking others to do theirs. Had this guy been locked like he should’ve been, none of this would’ve occurred.”

Anyone with information about the triple homicide is asked to call 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.