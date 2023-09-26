RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saint Augustine’s University and the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina are launching a monthly pop-up market where people can pick up free groceries.

A CBS 17 crew was there as students and people who live in the area came by this morning to pick up groceries. The market first launched last month. It comes as Saint Aug’s officials say they’re seeing more students facing food insecurity and it’s a big problem in the neighborhoods surrounding the campus.

“If you’ll notice, there are no supermarkets or places where you can get food, particularly fresh foods,” said Mark Melton with Saint Augustine’s University.

Student Abijah Jebkemboi lives on campus and says she struggles to find food near campus, so she’s thankful to now have this option.

“When I get an opportunity like people coming to campus with food, I’m happy to get them,” Jebkemboi said.

The food bank says it’ll host the market at the Saint Aug’s athletic complex on the fourth Tuesday of each month.