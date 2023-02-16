HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — After an investigation conducted by High Point University, a fraternity has been suspended.

According to a representative from the university, the Kappa Sigma Fraternity has been suspended from High Point University.

It was under an interim suspension while the school investigated, but has now been formally suspended by the university.

Here is the statement from the university in full:

We take the safety of our students very seriously and are committed to providing a safe and secure learning environment. An investigation was conducted in accordance with campus protocols, and Kappa Sigma fraternity has been suspended from campus. The chapter may reapply for a campus charter after 5 years. HPU remains committed to providing a safe and honorable fraternity and sorority community, with 17 nationally recognized fraternities and sororities operating chapters on campus that set high standards for their members to achieve academic excellence, support local and national philanthropic initiatives, and much more.

HPU has not offered a reason for the suspension.